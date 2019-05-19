SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tulong pinansyal sa mga migranteng kababaihan para makapagsimula ng negosyo

Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship

Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship Source: SSI

Published 20 May 2019 at 9:34am, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:59am
By Bethen Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Hinihikayat ang mga kababaihang migrante at refugee na makapagsimula ng sariling negosyo sa pamamagitan ng isang programang scholarship na sinimulan ng CEO na si Violet Roumeliotis.

Layunin ng Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarships na magbigay ng pinansyal na suporta sa mga kababaihan upang makapagsimula ng negosyo.

