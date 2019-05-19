Tulong pinansyal sa mga migranteng kababaihan para makapagsimula ng negosyo

Layunin ng Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarships na magbigay ng pinansyal na suporta sa mga kababaihan upang makapagsimula ng negosyo.
Afghan refugee Parastoo Brahimi's jewellery business will be helped by Ignite Multicultural Women's Business Scholarship Source: SSI
Published 20 May 2019 at 9:34am, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:59am
By Bethen Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hinihikayat ang mga kababaihang migrante at refugee na makapagsimula ng sariling negosyo sa pamamagitan ng isang programang scholarship na sinimulan ng CEO na si Violet Roumeliotis.
Published 20 May 2019 at 9:34am, updated 20 May 2019 at 10:59am
By Bethen Smoleniec
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share