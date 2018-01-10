SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Seguridad sa EU nananatiling isyu

epa06390758 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) arrives on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2017. EU leaders gather to discuss the most compelling matters in terms of migration, defense foreign affairs

Hungarian Prime Mini Orban (C) arrives on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2017. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ Source: EPA

Published 10 January 2018 at 12:05pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Ang saloobin sa Schengen zone - na dati-rati's isa sa pinaka-pangunahing haligi ng Yoropa -- ay nagbago na. Narito ang ulat

