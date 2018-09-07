SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Senador Trillanes ipinangakong lalabanan ang 'illegal arrest'

in Manila, Philippines 07 September 2018.

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV , a former military mutiny leader, walks back to his office after a meeting with his supporters at the Senate Source: AAP/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Published 7 September 2018 at 5:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Ipinangako ni Senator Antonio Trillanes na labanan ang tinawag niyang 'illegal arrest' at kanyang sisiguruhin na managot ang mga opisyal ng Adminstrasyong Duterte na magpapagamit at aabusuhin ang kanilang kapangyarihan

