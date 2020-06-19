Men's Health Week: Ukol sa breast cancer, male menopause at prostate checks

Hinihikayat ni Mr Simon Von Saldern ng Healthy Male ang mga kalalakihan na magkaroon ng relationship sa kanilang mga GP mula edad 30.







Di gaya ng mga breast checks, hindi direct screening tools and prostate checks para sa prostate cancer.

Hindi totoo ang male menopause.

Humanap ng suporta sa GP at mga male groups.

Breast cancer

"I think about 1 or 2% of breast cancer cases are men. It's not common, but certainly not unheard of," saad ni Mr Von Saldern.





Habang hangarin ng Healthy Male na makatulong sa pagsuporta sa mga lalaki ukol sa breast cancer, aminado siya na lahat halos ng tulong ay nakatutok lamang sa mga kababaihan.





"Rightly so [though] because women make up around 98% of cases; but if you're one of the few [men who have it] and you turn up to a pink everything, it can be tough. It's tough to get a condition that's known as a woman's condition."





"I think we could possibly help out and do something about this."





Male menopause

Saad ni Mr Von Saldern na walanf 'male menopause'.





"Male menopause doesn't exist...It's called aging." Source: Chevanon Photography from Pexels 





"With women who go through menopause, the decline of estrogen is rapid and sudden. With men, [the decline of testosterone] is gradual and occurs in a period of time."





"Male menopause became a thing because they could sell drugs [around the term], but there's no such thing. [In men,] it's just called ageing."





Prostate tests

Ayon kay Mr Von Saldern, hindi direktang natutukoy ng prostate exams and prostate cancer. Ang pinaka-epektibong paraan para mahuli ito at ang regular na pagbisita sa GP.





Men can protect themselves against prostate cancer by having regular check-ups with their GPs. Source: LinkedIn Sales Navigator from Pexels





"For blokes, we shouldn't wait to be asked [by our GP regarding our health]. Have conversations. Offer up information. [Ask your GP] if you're going to the toilet more at night time? Do you have difficulty urinating? Is their blood in your urine?"





Ayon sa kanya, mahalaga ang paghahanap ng mga lalaki ng suporta mula sa GP at iba pang kalalakihan na makakaintindi ng kanilang kondisyon.





"Don't leave it to the last minute. Start having that relationship with your GP then opening up about your condition won't be that hard."





"You would never drive your car to the ground. Why do it to yourself?"





