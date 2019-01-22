SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Piyesta ng Sinulog, umakit ng 2.5 milyong tao sa Cebu

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 2:11pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Umabot sa dalawa't kalahating tao ang dumalo sa Sinulong Grand Fiesta sa Cebu, mas malaki kaysa sa isan't kalahating milyong dumalo noong nakaraang taon.

