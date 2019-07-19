SBS sa Wikang Filipino

SONA 2019: Pangulong Duterte maaring talakayin ang independent foreign policy

file photo from 2018 State Of the Nation Address (SONA)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Monday July 23, 2018. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 19 July 2019
By Shirley Escalante
Nakalatag na ang mga paghahanda para sa State of the Nation Address o SONA ng Pangulong Duterte sa Lunes, ika-22 ng Hulyo. Ayon sa Malacañang, posibleng talakayin ng Pangulong Duterte ang independent foreign policy ng Pilipinas sa kanyang talumpati.

SONA 2019: Pangulong Duterte nanawagan na ibalik ang parusang kamatayan sa mga kaso ng droga at pandarambong



