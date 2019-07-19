SONA 2019: Pangulong Duterte maaring talakayin ang independent foreign policy

ALSO READ
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his third State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Monday July 23, 2018. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 19 July 2019 at 11:40pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 11:50am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nakalatag na ang mga paghahanda para sa State of the Nation Address o SONA ng Pangulong Duterte sa Lunes, ika-22 ng Hulyo. Ayon sa Malacañang, posibleng talakayin ng Pangulong Duterte ang independent foreign policy ng Pilipinas sa kanyang talumpati.
Published 19 July 2019 at 11:40pm, updated 23 July 2019 at 11:50am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share