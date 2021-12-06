'Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific': Ipinagdiriwang ang iba't ibang kultura ng Australia

Tinawag na "unang multilingual at intercultural Christmas song album" na nabuo sa Sydney, ang proyektong ito ay nais na magbigay ng saya sa lahat lalo na sa mga tao na nakakaramdam ng lungkot at malayo sa kanilang mga pamilya at komunidad.





"Through this Christmas album, we want to reach out to those people who are feeling lonely and we wanted to get a range of diversity to re-sing some Christmas classic songs in their language," ani Kevin Bathman, co-producer ng Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific.











Nabuo sa gitna ng mga lockdown sa Sydney, tampok sa Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific ang walong paboritong awiting pamasko.

Sa unang pagkakataon, mapapakinggan sa iisang album ang mga sikat na awiting pamasko sa wikang Filipino, Fijian, Indonesian, Japanese, Mandarin, Samoan, Tamil at Tongan

Sa tulong ng City of Sydney, binuo ng mga co-producers na sina Kevin Bathman at Benjamin Oh ang 'intercultural album' na ito.

'Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific'

Tampok sa Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific ang mga awiting 'O Holy Night' sa wikang Samoan, ang 'What Child is This' na isinalin at inawit sa wikang Filipino; ang 'O Come All Ye Faithful ay mapapakinggan sa wikang Fijian, ang 'It came upon the midnight clear' ay sa wikang Indonesian, ang sikat na 'Silent Night' ay maririnig sa wikang Tamil, ang 'Hark! The herald the angels sing sa wikang Japanese, ang 'The first Noel' sa wikang Tongan at ang 'Auld lang syne' sa wikang Mandarin.





The songs 'O Holy Night' is sang in Samoan, 'What Child is This' is in Filipino; 'O Come All Ye Faithful in Fijian, 'It came upon the midnight clear' in Indones Source: Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific





"The reason why we call this as an intercultural album because everyone in the team – from the vocalist, to the musicians, sound engineer, illustrator and even the producers were from various cultural background as well," lahad ni Malaysian co-producer.





Tinawag din ng mga producer ang Christmas album na ito bilang "multilingual and intercultural album dahil sa lahat ng kasama sa bumuo nito ay may pinagmulang iba't ibang kultura.





Album cover illustrator Freda Chiu (centre) and musicians, Jeremy Koay (left) and Grace Song (right). Source: Supplied by Kevin Bathman





Makabuluhang Pasko





Naisakatuparan ang ' Sound of Christmas from Asia Pacific ' sa tulong ng City of Sydney at nabuo ito sa gitna ng mahigpit na mga lockdown sa Sydney noong Hunyo.





“When Benjamin Oh and I, who’s also the co-producer for this album, were having a chat about six months about we spoke about how there’s a lack of multilingual projects. So we put in an grant application to the City of Sydney’s Matching Grant program,” pagbabahagi ng co-producer na si Kevin Bathman.





"We feel that Christmas has now really taken a religious but also secular event end-of- the-year celebration and I think many people actually use this time to reflect and also celebrate their loved-ones and their community."





"Christmas can also be quite a difficult and lonely time for many people especially if they are marginalised or they are separated from their loved ones or community."





Producers Kevin Bathman (left) and Benjamin Oh: ' Source: Supplied by Kevin Bathman





“We decided to pursue this musical project and release it closer to Christmas. But lockdowns happened from June to October. We feel that this project has a lot of challenges in a sense that we were recording the music and engaging with everyone while everyone was at home and in lockdown.”





Ang Matching Grant program ng City of Sydney ay hangad na pasiglahin ang mga organisasyon at komunidad sa Sydney na magsagawa ng mga proyekto na makakapagpatibay ng relasyon ng iba't ibang komunidad.





