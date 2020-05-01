Upskilling ng mga nurse at midwife sa South Australia bilang paghahanda laban sa COVID-19
SA government is boosting and upskilling the frontline workforce to prepare South Australia for the pandemic. Source: Getty Images/Tom Merton
Published 1 May 2020 at 2:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mahigit sa apat na daang nurse at midwife sa mga ospital ng buong estado ng South Australia ang kumpletong nakatapos ng kanilang pagsasanay o upskilling upang sila’y maging handa laban sa COVID-19.
Published 1 May 2020 at 2:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share