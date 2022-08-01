Programa sa edukasyon na layong mas magpatibay ng ugnayang Australya at Pilipinas, nilagdaan

Highlights Sa tala ng Department of Education, mahigit labindalawang libo ang bilang ng mga international students mula sa Pilipinas dito sa Australia simula Enero hanggang Mayo ngayong taon.

Ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to Australia Helen Dela Vega, malaki ang ginagampanan ng edukasyon sa pagpapatatag ng relasyon ng pilipinas at Australia.

“I think we should really come up with our own branding of Philippine-Australia relations and that branding will have to come from a real core of the new generations of Filipino-Australians who are invested in these relationships at ito yung mga estudyante natin dito ngayon”





Ito ang bahagi ng pahayag ni Philippine Ambassador to Australia Maria Hellen Dela Vega sa panayam ng SBS Filipino matapos lagdaan ang Philippine Studies Program ng La Trobe University sa Melbourne.





Signing Ceremony for the Philippines Studies Program, La Trobe University and Students Forum and Networking 30 July 2022 Source: SBS Filipino





Sa paunang talumpati ni Philippine Consul General to Melbourne Maria Lourdes Salcedo, iginiit nito ang kahalagahan ng programa para sa mga international students sa Victoria.





“Among the proposed activities of the Philippine Studies program at La Trobe University is to engage the Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria. These would undoubtedly involve a holistic approach that goes beyond academic concerns and will also include students' welfare and overall wellbeing.”





Si Dr. Raul Sanchez Urribarri naman ang kinatawan ng La Trobe Universitya at sinabi nitong napakagandang panahon ang partnership at ang layon ay hindi lamang para makapag-aral ang mga Filipino sa unibersidad kundi magkaroon ng kolaborasyon sa mga akademiko sa hinaharap.





Ang dalawang propesor mula sa Ateneo De Manila University sa Pilipinas na sina Andrew Albert Ty at Gilbert Jacob Que ay dumalo sa nasabing pagtitipon. Andrew Albert Ty & Gilbert Jacob Que, PhD candidates at La Trobe University Source: SBS Filipino





Ang dalawa ay apat na buwan na mananatili sa Australya bilang bahagi ng partnership ng kanilang unibersidad sa La Trobe University.





Kwento ni Andrew, “We were both employed by Ateneo and the partnership program between La Trobe and Ateneo is a joint co-supervision. Our external co-supervisors are staff in Ateneo, they are our colleagues and the principal supervisors are in La Trobe and the way the program was designed to be done remotely so that we are doing research abroad, we are communicating La Trobe supervisors even before the pandemic.”





Dagdag pa nito, “We are here now for a period of 4 months, it's an optional part of the scholarship that will allow us more closely immerse ourselves in Melbourne’s research culture but also the overall general vibe of the city itself”





Para kay Gilbert, napakalaking oprtunidad na mapabilang sa programa lalo at maibabahagi ang mga matututunan sa pagbabalik nito sa Pilipinas.





“Kasi kami we were really supposed to go back to Ateneo after the program. I think medyo cliche’ pero syempre we’re gonna bring back all our learnings back to the academe diba? Share our experiences with our colleagues but also with our students,” lahad ni Gilbert. Signing Ceremony for the Philippines Studies Program, La Trobe University and Students Forum and Networking 30 July 2022 Source: SBS Filipino





Ang mga ganitong klaseng programa ang nagpapatibay sa ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Australia ayon kay Ambassador Dela Vega.





Ang studies program anya ay nagbibigay ng kamalayan para sa mga nagmula sa Australya na mas makilala at maunawaan ang Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng estudenyante na bahagi ng programa.





We’re looking at elevating our partnership with Australia into a strategic one so what is the better way to really elevate it than through the pillar of people-to-people link.

Bukod sa Victoria, inaasahan din ang iba pang partnership sa iba’t ibang estado at unibersidad sa dalawang bansa.





“I'm excited, as you probably know, this has really been my advocacy when we begin planning out the strategic partnership. Ito na yung nilagay ko sa action plan, education cooperation because I think with what is happening in the region, especially during the COVID years surge, and what is happening in the geopolitical space.” saad ni Ambassador Dela Vega. Panel of Academe Professionals at the Signing Ceremony for the Philippines Studies Program, La Trobe University and Students Forum and Networking 30 July 2022 Source: SBS Filipino





Sa naturang pagtitipon, nagkaroon din ng student forum at networking kung saan iba’t ibang akademiko ang nagbahagi ng kaalaman gaya nina Binibining Kim Cleary ng Global Victoria, Dr Alfred Presbitero ng Deakin Business School, Dr. Marianne Sison at Dr. Roby Guevarra ng RMIT University gayundin ang iba pang mga lider ng komunidad.





Habang nagbigay naman ng mga testimonya ang ilang international students sa kanilang mga hamon na kinaharap habang nag-aaral at kung paano ito napagtagumpayan. Attendees of the Signing Ceremony for the Philippines Studies Program, La Trobe University and Students Forum and Networking 30 July 2022 Source: SBS Filipino





