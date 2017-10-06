SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ang buhay ng isang Community Support Worker

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A stock image of elderly people in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:45pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 3:03pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Racism, discrimination and physical abuse are few of the challenges a community support worker face in the industry of aged and disability care.

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:45pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 3:03pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero