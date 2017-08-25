Ang Bandila sa Philippine Rise

'A quiet moment with our banner and its colors before it was delivered to the bottom of Philippine Rise by the heroic divers of the Philippine Navy' G Malvar Source: Gabriel Malvar
'Ito ang pinaka meaningful na Indpendence Day para sa akin' Gabriel Malvar, Filmmaker Ibinhagi niya ang naging paglalakbay kasama ang mga sundalong Pilipino noong Araw ng Kalayaan ng 2017 sa paglagay ng Bandila sa ilalim ng karagatan upang itakda ang teritoryo ng PIlipinas nakilalang Philippine Rise Larawan: G Malvar noong Araw ng Kalayaan 2017 (G Malvar)
Published 25 August 2017 at 5:02pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 11:07am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
