Bida ang Pinoy: TV Series sa Australia na 'The Unusual Suspects' pangungunahan ng mga Filipino actors

Highlights Naniniwala sina Aina at Lena na pinpahiwatig ng kanilang mga karakter ang values ng mga OFW.

Pareho nilang naiintindihan ang hila ng pangarap na makapagtrabaho sa ibang bansa at ang guilt ng pag-iwam sa pamilya.

Inaasahan ng dalawa ang mas marami pang Filipino representation sa mainstream media.

SBS Filipino sits down with the cast of The Unusual Suspects , a four-part drama series with a main cast that features Filipino-Australian actors.





Sa unang pagkakataon, maha-highlight sa isang mainstream TV series ang kwento ng mga Filipino overseas workers.





Pero paano nga ba isinabuhay ng mga aktor ang kanilang ginagampanang karakter?





Advertisement

Kilalanin si Aina Dumalo, isa sa main characters ng The Unusual Suspects na gumaganap bilang si Evie, at Lena Cruz bilang si Amy.





Aina Dumlao [second to the right] and Lena Cruz [left] star in ‘The Unusual Suspects’. Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





Higit pa sa trabaho

"The fun, scary and challenging part about playing [Evie De La Rosa]... is she's so layered. A babushka doll - Evie's like that. Ok here's the doll, but oh here's another doll. There's more," saad ng Los Angeles-based actress na si Aina.





Miranda Otto and Aina Dumlao in 'The Unusual Suspects'. Source: SBS / Joel Pratley Higit pa sa work representation, pinapakita ng roles nina Aina at Lena at katatagan at lakas ng loob ng mga OFW.





Ayon kay Lena na gumanap bilang Amy, : "To tell this story of the Filipina domestic helper - that's a lot of social issues right there. [It] involves a lot of sacrifice, of not seeing your family for years and, unquestioned generosity. That's a Filipino trait that really gets me. It's that generosity that is just bottomless...represented by even our balikbayan boxes.





Lena on her character, Amy: "She goes through very tough times, but she's able to - like any other Filipino - transcend that and find joy." Source: SBS/Joel Pratley





"I love Amy because she's a hoot. She goes through very tough times, but she's able to - like any other Filipino - transcend that and find joy. She can pull punches when needed. I'm like that in real life [as well]."





Sang-ayon si Aina at dagdag niya na malaki rin ang respeto niya sa karakter na kanyang ginampanan.





"I hope I did [Evie] justice. She carries a lot of heart in the story and like Amy, she's representative of the plight of mothers and OFWs."





Pamilya at pangarap

Parehong naiintindihan nina Aina at Lena ang kagustuhang magtrabaho ng marami sa ibang bansa at ang kadikit na guilt nito.





Lumaki si Aina sa Pilipinas at saad niya, "I feel like in a lot of ways - because I live in Los Angeles and my only family there is my husband - I'm a lot like Evie. My core family, like my mum, is in the Philippines. It's a constant battle of ' I need to live out my dreams' but ' I miss my mum. ' That missing and guilt were easy to channel for me as an actor."





The Filipina leads of 'The Unusual Suspects' :[L-R]: Susana Downes, Michelle Vergara Moore, Lena Cruz and Aina Dumlao Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay





Pagdating sa pag-miss sa Pilipinas, ibinahagi ng Sydneysider na si Lena ang pag-reconnect niya "Filipino heart" noong siya'y bumisita limang taon ng nakalipas.





"I went back home and I was so moved. I went to our little island called Siquijor because I really wanted to experience an authentic island life. I was moved [by the place and people]. [Life was] so simple. People were really helpful and full of joy."





Kagaya ko

Pagdating sa ligaya, ikinatutuwa ng dalawa maging bahagi ng isang mainstream undertaking kung saan bahagi ng central cast ang mga Pilipinong artista.





Alala ni Aina, "I remember the first time I saw Lea Salonga in a Hollywood movie - 'Redwood Curtain' - with Jeff Bridges. I felt a swell of joy and pride as a little girl - ' Oh somebody like me could be up there. '





"I feel likeThe Unusual Suspects marks a landmark representation for Filipinos in mainstream media." Source: SBS Filipino/Edinel Magtibay





"I feel like The Unusual Suspects marks a landmark representation for Filipinos in mainstream media...I'm so excited for Filipino boys and girls in the world - especially here in Australia - say ' Oh there's me ' when people see me. [We] become part of the conversation."





The Unusual Suspects premieres Thursday June 3 at 8:30pm on SBS, with the full series also available then at SBS On Demand (full-series drop).





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily