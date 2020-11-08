Para kay Antonette: Ina nagsulat ng libro ukol sa mga hayop sa Pilipinas para sa kanyang sanggol

Highlights Habang buntis si Zeide, may bushfires, at nang siya'y manganak, may pandemya.

Nagsulat si Zeide ng libro ukol sa mga hayop sa Pilipinas para sa kanyang anak.

Nakakuha ng funding si Zeide sa Kickstarter para sa kanyang libro.

"Whatever I can do to make a difference in my child's life, I will do. I'll do everything for the benefit of my baby."





15 taon bago naging ina si Zeide Arrosas. At habang naninibago pa siya sa pagiging kns, ginagawa niya ang lahat para sa ikabubuti ng kanyang anak gaya ng pagsusulat ng libro para sa kanya.











"They gave me a uniform."

Isang honour student na nag-gradweyt mula sa Ateneo de Davao, naging malaki ang pagbabago sa buhay ng 37-year old na si Zeide Arrosas ng lumipat siya sa Italy upang makasama ang kanyang ina.





"I lived in Italy with my mum for 10 years. I was only 17 when I moved. When I got married to my college sweetheart Geoffrey at 21, he moved to Italy and we stayed there for two years. I worked as a domestic helper and Geoffrey worked as a gardener."





Nasayangan si Geoffrey sa potensyal ni Zeide kaya nagdesisyon ang dalawang bumalik ng Pilipinas upang makapag-aral siyang muli.





"I felt the dead-endedness of our lives in Italy even more when I was working as a babysitter and I was given a nanny uniform to wear. It hit me hard. It was humbling. I couldn't help but cry." "I felt the dead-endedness of our lives in Italy even more when I was working as a babysitter and I was given a nanny uniform to wear. It hit me hard." Source: Zeide Arrosas





Nanatili ang mag-asawa sa Pilipinas ng ilang taon. Habang nag-aaral si Geoffrey nt engineering, pinagdesisyunan ni Zeide mag-aral sa UK.





"Unfortunately, I was scammed. The school was bogus. My husband and I lost almost everything."





Mas natulak ang mag-asawang maghanap pa ng ibang oportunidad.





"I decided to start studying nursing in the Philippines when my friend living in Australia convinced me that I should move to the country to continue my studies.





"We moved to Australia and I attended Australian Catholic University. I graduated as an honour student and even gave the valedictory speech as well." Source: Zeide Arrosas





"We moved to Australia and I attended Australian Catholic University. I graduated as an honour student and even gave the valedictory speech as well."





Bushfires and a pandemic

Saad ni Zeide na nabio ang kanilang anak noong naging permanente na sila sa Australia; ngunit maraming pang pagsubok ang darating para sa mag-asawa.





"We live in Albury, near the Albury-Wodonga border. I was a few months pregnant when the bushfires were still happening. The fires were close to us and all we could see around were either grey or orange. The smoke would enter the house and I was concerned about my baby's safety."





Zeide was pregnant during the bushfires and gave birth during the pandemic. Source: Zeide Arrosas





"Then when I gave birth this year, it was the height of the pandemic in Australia. My family wasn't here and my husband could only stay with me for a limited time. I was a first-time mum. I was a bit lost and worried about the pandemic as well."





A book for my baby

Nang dumating ang kanyang anak na si Antonette sa mundo, nagkaroon ng insipirasyon si Zeide na gumawa ng espesyal na proyekto para dito.





"I love reading children's books to her, but I noticed that there were very limited choices when it came to Filipino books - especially ones for the Filipino-Australian audience."





"I'm Filipino and so is my husband. I want our daughter to learn about our language and culture. I don't ever want her to forget that in as much as she is Australian, she is also Filipino."





As an animal lover, Zeide decided to write and self-publish "ABC of Philippine Animals". Source: Zeide Arrosas





Bilang animal lover, naisipan ni Zeide na magsulat at mag-self-publish ng "ABC of Philippine Animals".





"The board book is written mainly in English, but will have the names of the animals in Filipino. It doesn't have 'X' is for 'X-ray'. You'd be surprised that we actually have an animal in the Philippines that starts with 'X'."





"I did my research and got in touch with wildlife experts and nature photographers from the Philippines."





Siya ang naging manunulat, taga-drawing at self-publisher ng libro.





Zeide took on the role of writer, illustrator and publisher for her endeavour. Source: Zeide Arrosas





"Self-publishing is the fastest way to release a book. I don't have a literary agent or publishing company, so I did crowdfunding through Kickstarter to pay for part of the costs of the book. I also created a Facebook page for my book."





"The important thing with self-publishing is you need to build a community and get people to know who you are so they'll want to trust you as an author. That's why I'm visible and active on Facebook and Instagram. It's a lot of work."





Pagkatapos maging proyekto para sa kanyang anak ng libro, ilalabas ni Zeide ito sa publiko nitont Disyembre.





"I really did this book for my baby; now I want to be able to share it with other people as well." Source: Zeide Arrosas





"I really did this book for my baby; now I want to be able to share it with other people as well."





