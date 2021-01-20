Uni student nakatuon sa muling pagbangon ng komunidad

Highlights Layunin ng isang uni student at negosyante na ibahagi ang kapayapaan at pagmamahal sa pamamagitan ng kanyang maliit na negosyo

Naisip niya maglunsad ng isang subscription box

Layunin din ng negosyante na tumulong sa mga lokal na negosyo

21 taong gulang lamang at kumukuha ng Bachelor of Science sa University of Melbourne si Ira Padua nang itinayo niyo ang kanyang negosyo na Peace in a Parcel.





“It was really sudden. I was writing on my journal and I had a random hunch that I would have a business. It came from nowhere because I never dreamed of having a business.”





Ibinahagi ni Ms Padua na kalagitnaan ng pandemya nang maisip niya ang ideya ng isang subscription box.





Layunin ni Ms Padua na sa pamamagitan ng subscription box ay maibahagi niya ang pagmamahal at kapayapaan sa komunidad.





"The parcel has been arranged with the goal of sending love and joy, and to inspire people to intentionally create time for peace in their day-to-day life.”





Aniya, layunin din ng kanyang negosyo na tumulong sa mga Australian businesses na muling makabangon matapos natamaan ang ilan ng pandemya.





"We want to support local businesses. I have partnered with businesses all around Australia to provide ease and comfort to people via different products. So, we proudly stock Australian brands and are always looking for more ways to give back to the community.”





Nitong Disyembre lang din ay nagsimula na sliang tumulong sa mga kawanggawa.





"We want to help more charities in the coming years. Last December, we were able to raise money for 'Youth off the Streets' which helps disadvantaged young kids who may be suffering or recovering from abuse. It’s so fulfilling to be able to help other people.”





