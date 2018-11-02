SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tatlong subway stations itatayo sa Metro Manila

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Metro Manila

three subway stations in Metro Manila by May 2020 Source: Getty Images

Published 2 November 2018 at 5:13pm, updated 5 November 2018 at 10:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sinabi ng Kagawaran ng Transportasyon na idaraos ang groundbreaking ceremony ng proyekto sa Disyembre 19, 2018. Nakatakdang magsimula ang operasyon ng tatlong istasyon ng subway sa Mayo 2022. Tinatayang magkakahalaga ng limampu’t isang bilyong piso ang proyekto.

Available in other languages
