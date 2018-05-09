Tresurero Morrison inihatid ang Budget bago ang susunod na pederal na halalan

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his third Federal Budget in the House of Representatives at Parliament House. Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2018 at 5:15pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inilatag ni Scott Morrison ang budget na aniya'y gagantipalaan ang mga mangagawang Australyano at susuportahan ang mga negosyo.
Published 9 May 2018 at 5:15pm
By Nicola Canning
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share