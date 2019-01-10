SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Teen-ager mula Saudi, bibigyan ng asylum sa Australya

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Saudi flag besides Thai flag

Saudi flag besides Thai flag in Bangkok, Thailand Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:38pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang ama at kapatid na lalaki ng isang teen-ager mula Saudi, si Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun, ay dumating sa Bangkok pagkatapos magsabing gusto nilang makita ang teen-ager.

Published 10 January 2019 at 2:10pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:38pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero