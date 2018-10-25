Mga unyon, nananawagan ng karagdagang sahod

Source: SBS
Published 25 October 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:31pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Libo-libong manggagawa sa buong Australya ang magprotesta sa hindi gumagalaw na antas ng sweldo. Humihingi ang mga kinatawan ng mga manggagawa sa sektor ng trabaho ng mas mataas na sweldo at kasigurahan sa trabaho.
Published 25 October 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:31pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share