Mga unyon, nananawagan ng karagdagang sahod

Union rally in Melbourne

Published 25 October 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:31pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Libo-libong manggagawa sa buong Australya ang magprotesta sa hindi gumagalaw na antas ng sweldo. Humihingi ang mga kinatawan ng mga manggagawa sa sektor ng trabaho ng mas mataas na sweldo at kasigurahan sa trabaho.

