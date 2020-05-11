SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Luluwagan ang mga restriksyon sa Victoria sa Miyerkoles

Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese

Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese Source: AAP

Published 11 May 2020 at 5:40pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 5:42pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Simula sa Miyerkoles, ang mga taga-Victoria ay maari nang dalawin ng limang bisita sa kanilang tahanan, sa ilalim ng pagluluwag ng restriksyon ng estado kaugnay ng coronavirus

