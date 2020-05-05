SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Virus outbreak sa katayan at eskwelahan

The exterior of Cedar Meats Australia is seen in Melbourne, Monday, May 4, 2020. Victoria has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster at Cedar Meats, a meat processing facility. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Cedar Meats Australia is seen in Melbourne, Monday, 4 May, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 5 May 2020 at 3:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang katayan o slaughterhouse sa Victoria ang sinasabing pinagmulan ng coronavirus outbreak, kung saan 19 sa 22 bagong kaso ay iniugnay dito. Naghahanda naman para sa pagbabalik-eskwela ang mga bata sa Queensland at sa New South Wales ay patuloy ang isinasagawang tests para sa mga residente.

