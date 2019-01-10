Mga visa ng napatunayang kriminal sa Australya, kinansela

Government cancels visas of 800 proven criminals. Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2019 at 1:46pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Mahigit sa 800 kriminal ang inalisan ng kanilang visa sa Australya noong 2018, na kung saan 12 porsyento ang may ugnayan sa kasalanang pang-aabusong seksuwal sa mga kabataan.
