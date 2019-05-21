Vox Pop: Anong masasabi mo sa resulta ng pampederal na eleksyon?

Polling booths across the eastern states have opened for the 2019 federal election. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 21 May 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 21 May 2019 at 1:05pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tinanong natin ang mg Pilipinong migrante sa Sydney tungkol sa kanilang opinyon sa resulta ng 2019 federal election kung saan muling nahalal ang Koalisyon para sa isa pang termino. Narito ang kanilang mga sagot.
