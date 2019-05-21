SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Vox Pop: Anong masasabi mo sa resulta ng pampederal na eleksyon?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Voters seen placing their early vote at a pre-polling booth.

Polling booths across the eastern states have opened for the 2019 federal election. (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 21 May 2019 at 1:05pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tinanong natin ang mg Pilipinong migrante sa Sydney tungkol sa kanilang opinyon sa resulta ng 2019 federal election kung saan muling nahalal ang Koalisyon para sa isa pang termino. Narito ang kanilang mga sagot.

Published 21 May 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 21 May 2019 at 1:05pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero