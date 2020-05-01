SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Boses ng Bayan: Ano ang masasabi ng mga Pinoy sa COVID safe app?

CovidSafe App, coronavirus

Is it safe to download the CovidSafe app? Source: SBS Filipino/health.gov.au

Published 1 May 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 12 May 2020 at 9:39am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Bagama't nakita ng ilang Pilipino na may kabutihang dulot ang COVID safe app sa pag-contain ng coronavirus, nababahala naman sila sa data privacy. Pakinggan ang kanilang mga opinyon.

