Mga tips sa magulang sa pag-adapt sa home isolation kasama ang mga anak

"Children are resilient. They are adaptable. Question is - how are parents adapting [in this pandemic]?"





Ayon sa may-ari ng Little Hands at Work na si Anniebelle Vergel De Dios, kung nakakalito ang mga panahong ito para sa mga bata, ito'y masalimuot para sa mga nakakatanda.





Anniebelle Vergel De Dios Source: Anniebelle Vergel De Dios





"The pandemic is stressful for parents, especially those who lost their jobs. It's stressful for single parents who don't have support, especially if they're reliant on others to help look after their children. They ask themselves, 'How am I going to get through this?' "





"If you have a partner, check on each other. Have a discussion with your family. If your children are of age, explain to them what is happening."





Ang mga pangyayari ngayon ay nagtulak sa mga pamilya na baguhin kung papaano sila mabuhay, magtrabaho at mag-aral. Ito ang ilang mga tips ni Anniebelle pagdating sa home isolation:





1. Huwag mangulit o mangialam kapag nag-aaral ang mga bata online.

Don't hover while children do their school work. Source: Cheney Song from Pixabay "Children can stay home and do online learning. You didn't home school your kids in the past and you can't replicate or teach the way their teachers do. Don't hover."





Mas mahalagang gabayan ng mga magulang ang kanilang mga anak.





"With my kids, online learning starts at 9am. Before that, they exercise and have breakfast. After their lessons, I ask them what they learned. I just let them know that if they need my help, it's there."





Ang alok ng pagtulong ay mas makakatulong kaysa sa pagpilit.





"I tried to teach my kids one time and they just got frustrated with me," tawa ni Anniebelle, "So don't nag. Just be there for them."





2. Patulungin ang mga bata sa mga gawaing-bahay.

Engage them with household chores. Source: Elly Fairytale from Pexels





'I'm big on chores. If you didn't delegate household chores before, now is a good time to start," aniya.





Maaring tumulong ang mga batang maghain ng mesa, magwalis at maglaba. Ang mga mas nakakatandang mga anak ay maaari ring tumulong magluto, mag-bake, maglinis ng kotse at magsampay.





"Montessori is very big on practical life. Just look at the toys being sold in the mall - toy vacuums, pretend kitchens and other things found at home. Kids want to help. They want to mimic what they see adults do. This helps them learn responsibility and accountability."





"I see a lot of people baking now. You can bake something simple with them, like bread or scones. You can pre-measure the ingredients so that the recipe is no-fail."





3. Huwag ipakita sa mga bata ang iyong pagkabahala.

Image

Ang isa sa mga pinoproblema ng mga magulang ay nauubusan sila ng mga aktibidad para sa mga bata; ngunit ayon kay Anniebelle, hindi dapat sila mabahala dahil dito.





"Take it easy. We're in a difficult situation now. Simplify everything and lower your expectations a bit. Just connect with your kids. Play. Talk with them."





"We need to show our kids that we're okay because how we feel and act affect them too."





