Isang Western Sydney basketball league, mala-NBA ang pagtrato

Highlights Bago pa mangyari ang pandemya, gumagamit na ng teknolohiya ang JoFlow Basketball League upang maitaguyod ang kanilang mga laro, koponan at manlalaro.

Para sa liga, ang nasa sentro ng kanilang pagsisikap ay ang mga kabataan at komunidad.

Sasali ang JoFlow sa Movember appeal.

"We need to look after the community and each other. That's what we're trying to do. We call our basketball league a 'movement'. It's about changing how we do things in the community," saad ng JoFlow Basketball League Creative Director na si Jordan Tiburcio.





Hindi lang basta binabago ni Jordan at ng Head Coach at Founder na si Joboy Flores kung papaano nilalaro ang basketball sa Western Sydney, kundi kung papaano ito panoorin, ibahagi at pinapahalagahan.





Jordan Tiburcio and Joboy Flores of the JoFlow Basketball League Source: JoFlow Basketball League





Teknolohiya at isport

"I started JoFlow in 2018 when I noticed there was a lack of basketball training for kids in our area. We started small and it was my way of giving back to the community," saad ni Joboy.





Mula sa maliit na proyekto, nag-evolve ang JoFlow sa higit pa sa tradisyunal an liga para sa komunidad.





"We don't just do trainings. We also do full media productions. We do podcasts, social media. We have a full creative team. Our production efforts grew even more during COVID," saad ni Jordan.





"Our production efforts grew even more during COVID." Source: JoFlow Basketball League





Tinulak ng pandemya ang liga na mas maging relevant pa. Ginawa nila ito sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng libren online training sa limitadong panahon at sa pag-pokus sa paggawa ng content na maaaring mapanood at maipabahagi sa social media.





"Our podcast became a big thing. We started with the story of JoFlow, but then we branched out to featuring other inspirational people from the community. We've been listened to by more than 20 countries," saad ni Jordan.





"Our podcast became a big thing. We started with the story of JoFlow, but then we branched out to featuring other inspirational people from the community." Source: JoFlow Basketball League





"We've elevated our production to high-end, high-quality content with graphics. We livestream games and give them an 'NBA' feel."





Habang ang kalidad ay para mapahanga ang manonood, aminado sina Joboy at Jordan na ginagawa talaga nila ito para sa kanilang mga manlalaro.





"We promote our kids. If you look at our website, we give importance to the players in our league. It has their complete profiles. They might not be the best players in Australia or the Philippines, but we want them to feel as if they're in the NBA," saad ni Jordan.





"We promote our kids. If you look at our website, we give importance to the players in our league." Source: JoFlow Basketball League





Dagdag ni Joboy, "We've noticed other leagues doing what we're doing now. We're happy about that because we have a pioneering spirit. It's great that other leagues are now using technology as well. Our community needs that."





Para sa mga bata (at pasasalamat sa mga asawa)

At para kay Joboy, Jordan at sa JoFlow team, gang pagbigay sa mga bata ng espasyo upang magkaroon ng physical activity at oportunidad upang makipagkaibigan ay mas lalo pang nagtutulak sa kanilang palakihin ang liga.





"I have two kids - a boy and a girl. They're both into video games so I decided to bring them to JoFlow so they can enjoy physical activity. Now they divide their time between video games and basketball," tawa ni Jordan.





"More than just training, it's about friendship for them now." Source: JoFlow Basketball League





"But really, they enjoy the physical activity...but more than that, they meet so many friends through the league. More than just training, it's about friendship for them now."





Para sa mga gaya ni Jordan na nagnanais na ipakilala ang mga anak nila sa laro, saad ni Joboy na ang pinakamainam na panahon upang sila'y pasalihin ay kapag handa na silang magsumikap sa isport.





"It's harder for the younger ones because they're not willing to go through the hard work yet. They'd rather play with the iPad. But for those who are able to listen to instructions, we make them love the game first. We make it fun for them," saad ni Joboy.





"We make them love the game first. We make it fun for them." Source: JoFlow Basketball League





Aminado si Joboy na kagaya ng mga bata, masaya siyang maging bahagi ng liga. Buong-buo din daw ang suporta na binibigay ng asawa niya sa kanya.





"My wife doesn't know about this," biro ni Jordan, "Nah, I have my wife's full support too. And at the same time, we have the full support of our creative team, our producers, photographers, artists. I love how we collaborate for the kids and the community."





Movember appeal

Para sa JoFlow, ang pagdamay sa komunidad ay hindi lamang sa pamamagitan ng isport.





Sasali sina Joboy, Jordan at ang liga sa Movember appeal upang maka-raise ng pera para sa men's health, partikular para sa prostate at testicular cancer at suicide prevention.





"Before it was just growing a beard, but there are other ways to help," tawa ni Jordan, "And in as much as we want to grow a beard, Joboy and I are baby-faced."





JoFlow will be hosting a Movember event on November 22. All proceeds will go to the Movember appeal. Source: JoFlow Basketball League





"But, [seriously], we are doing a 60km run for the 60 men we lose every hour around the world to suicide. We're doing it as a team and we're doing it together."





Magkakaroon ng Movember event ang JoFlow sa Nobyembre 22. Lahat ng kikitain nila dito ay mapapunta sa Movember appeal.





