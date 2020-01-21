SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ano ang Australia Day - at bakit ito naging kontrobersyal?

Attendees of the Australia Day parade in Melbourne

Attendees of the Australia Day parade in Melbourne

Published 21 January 2020 at 12:11pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 1:04pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Ang Australia Day ay ipangdiriwang tuwing ika-26 ng Enero. Pero ano nga ba ang tunay na ibig sabihin nito at ano ang layunin ng pagridiwang?

