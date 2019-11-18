Ano ang Schoolies?

Ang schoolies ay isang tradisyon ng mga Australyano. Sa katapusan ng Nobyembre at Disyembre, dinidiwang ng mga high school ang katapusan ng eskwela sa pamamagitan ng isang linggong selebrasyon.





Ang pinakasikat na destinasyon ay Gold Coast. Inaasahan ngayong Nobyembre ang umaabot sa 18,000 school leavers . Sikat din ang mga destinasyong Airlie Beach, Byron Bay at Lorne sa Australya, ganun din ang Bali at Fiji sa labas ng bansa.





Police officers watch over the Schoolies week celebrations in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. (Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images)



Getty Images





Alkohol at konsumsyon ng droga

Sa 2012 survey kung saan kabilang ang 500 kabataan na dumalo sa schoolies ng Lorne at Torquay, Victoria, nalaman na uminom ng umaabot sa 8.8 na baso ng alak ang mga dumalo.





Sinabi ni Laura Bajurny mula sa Alcohol and Drug Foundation, ang pag-inom ng tubig sa pagitan ng pag-inom ng alak ay nakakapababa ng panganib ng sobrang konsumsyon ng alkohol.





“It is the most likely drug that young people are going to encounter. But if they are offered other types of drugs, there’s no way of knowing what's actually in those drugs. It can be quite dangerous to take a substance when you don’t know what’s in it. You don’t know what the effects it’s going to have on your body. It can be really risky to mix alcohol with other drugs, especially when it’s essentially an unknown substance.”











Volunteers and high school graduates during Schoolies on Queensland's Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Dean Saffron)



AAP Image/Dean Saffron











Mga ligtas na Schoolies Response

Layon ng Department of Child Safety ng Queensland, mga kababaihan at kabataan at siyudad ng Gold Coast na maglikha ng mas ligtas na palibot para sa mga schoolies sa pamamagitan ng Safer Schoolies Response, na pinangunahan ng lokal na abogado na si Mark Reaburn.





Ang grupo ay nag-organisa ng mga walang alak na party bilang sagot sa kaligtasan simula alas siyete ng gabi hanggang hatinggabi simula ika-16 hanggang 22 ng Nobyembre sa Schoolies Hub . “It’s essentially a beach party for the kids, and the idea is to get them out of the rooms onto the sand dancing crazily, but having a safe and enjoyable time,” paliwanag ni Reaburn.





Ang Safer Schoolies Response ay may mahigit 1000 boluntaryo na naka-standby at handang tumulong kung kinakailangan. Boluntaryo ang ipinanganak sa Mauritius na si Kevin Wong ng labing pitong taon.





“From what I see, it’s a very good party, especially at the end of the school year. I remember when I left school myself, we didn’t have these kinds of opportunities back home, and my friends and I, we just did something small. But if we had something like that like here, we would have definitely gone to Schoolies. And over the years, they’ve improved on what they provide, like the party, and make sure the kids are all safe.”











A group of graduating school leavers walk along the beach towards Surfers Paradise.



Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images









Alternatibong Schoolies

Si Daniel Donati na nagpapatakbo ng Melbourne travel agency na Antipodeans ay nag-aalok ng alternatibong karanasan sa pamamagitan ng pagbyahe sa mga bansang Vietnam, Indonesia at Nepal, sa Schoolies Unearthed program.





“Not every young person wants to go out and get drunk with their friends. What our program does is it helps connect like-minded young people who want to do something else,” sabi niya.





Ang byahe ay nagdadala sa mahigit 20 kabataan kasama ng isang tour leader. Sinabi ni Donati na ang programa ay tungkol sa paggalugad sa isang bagong kultura habang nagbibigay ng pisikal na tulong sa mga lokal na komunidad.





Makipag-usap sa iyong anak

Nababahala ang mga magulang sa panahon ng schoolies dahil kadalasan ay ito ang unang pagkakataon na walang magbabantay sa kanilang anak. Maaring makipag-usap ang mga magulang sa kanilang anak bago ang schoolies upang maihanda sila.





“It doesn’t have to be like a big scary sit-down conversation,” sabi ni Bajurny. “You can use examples of things you've seen in the media or maybe a TV show that you’re watching together or even just the fact that Schoolies are coming up to kick off that conversation and that it’s a good opportunity to ask questions. You know, what does your young person know about alcohol and drugs? What do they think? How would they act in a certain situation?”











Listening to live bands are a big part of the free organized activities during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast.



AAP Image/Dean Saffron











Laging makipag-ugnay sa iyong anak

Payo ni Reaburn sa mga school leavers na manatili sa grupo at bantayan ang isa't-isa, at para naman sa mga magulang na laging makipag-ugnay sa kanilang mga anak.





“The most important thing is just to keep in touch with the kids and have a routine where at 7 o’clock at night or a particular time during the day, you just touch base,” sabi niya.





“It’s not as though the kids are being thrown into a lion’s den, here. My two kids went to Schoolies in Surfers and I had no reservations with them going there because I know the structure and the network around it is fantastic, and really, at the end of the day, the kids have to accept responsibility for their own behaviour.”





Para sa mga payo ng kaligtasan, bisitahin ang Alcohol and Drugs Foundation website. Tumungo sa Safer Schoolies website upang malaman kung paano maging ligtas at makakuha ng suporta sa panahon ng Schoolies sa Gold Coast.









