Nagbabala an W-H-O tungkol sa abala sa ibang programa ng bakuna para sa ibang sakit

Children receiving immunisation

Children receiving immunisation Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Published 28 April 2020 at 8:51pm, updated 28 April 2020 at 8:55pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
SBS
Available in other languages

Sinabi ng World Health Organisation na ang Coronavirus pandemic ay hindi pa tapos, at nagpapatuloy na umabala sas mga serbisyo sa kalusugan.

Available in other languages
