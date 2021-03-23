Mga kababaihan inihahanda sa trabahong panlalaki

Highlights Pilot na programa ng Trades Women Australia para madagdagan ang bilang ng mga babae sa trade sector.

Bagong oportunidad para makahanap ng trabaho nitong panahon ng pandemya.

Trabaho para sa mga bagong dating sa Austalia.

Ilang taong ding nasa hospitality industry nagtabho si Miriam Sowter, bago niyakap ang ibang oportunidad.





"One of my friends who is a goldminer by trade used to watch me come home in frustration and exhausted and feeling under-appreciated from my hospitality job, because it does take a lot of passion to stay in hospitality long-term."





Aminado si Miriam parang napagod sya kaya sinimulan ang bagong landas nito sa Trade industry. Ngayon nasa pangatlong taon na bilang electrical apprentice at ni minsan di sumagi sa kanyang isipan na pinagsisisihan ang ginawang career move. Kahit pa bilang lang sa kanyang daliri ang mga katulad nyang babae sa Trade industry na karaniwang pinagbibidahan ng mga lalaki.





Kaya umaasa si Fiona Mcdonald, ang director ng Trades Women Australia. Sanay ang kauna-unahang programang ito ay magbibigay daan para madagdagan ang mga bilang ng babae sa Trade sector lalo na silang mga sobrang na-apektuhan ng pandemya.





"So they were greater impacted compared to the other women we usually work with and we thought, well we need tailored programs to help them out of those situations and to gain access into something that's permanent, so they can access things like annual leave and sick pay, because it was just a critical time in what's going on in the environment and we really needed to come up with something that would support them."





Ayon sa isang Employment Coach sa loob ng labing pitong taon, na si Jacinta Stafford, ang ganitong programa ay mahalaga para tulugan ang mga babaeng makahanap ng trabaho, partikular na silang mga bagong salta dito sa bansa.





"Working with a lot of newly-arrived clients, one of the big problems is a lack of access to education. There's an issue around knowing what's exactly out there as far as work goes. Everyone tends to think it's just childcare or hairdressing, they don't understand the gamut of job opportunities that are actually available to them."





May karagdaang tulong din ang ibinibigay, gaya ng mga instructional materials na madaling maintindihan at libreng sakay, para pasiglahin ang mga babae mula sa iba't ibang komunidad na sumama at matuto sa bagong karera.





Dagdag pa ni Mcdonald, ang buwanang sisyon ay may kasamang technical at educational training para ma-kompleto ang kaalaman ng bawat partisipante.











"We will do hand-on activities like learning how to manage the tools, and drill holes with things and hammer properly. We'll do a lot of educational things about the 65 different types of trades jobs that are out there, and then we'll have a whole recruitment support angle as well, so we'll help people with their resumes, their job applications and provide specialised coaching on interviewing for trade jobs."





Tinawag naman ito ng Migrant Worker Centre na magandang oportunidad partikular na sa mga kababaihang bagong dating dito sa bansa, na makahanap ng magandang trabaho dito sa Australia.





"It is very likely that the migrant families will make the decision that men have better chances in the Australian job markets, so let's invest all the resources on men and women will stay home and do childcare."





Sa ngayon, kulang kiulang 2 percent lang ang mga babaeng trainee sa Trade industries sa loob ng dalawampu't limang taon. At umaasa na sa pamamagitan ng ganitong programa madagdagan ang bilang ng mga kababaihang kayang gumawa ng gawaing panglalaki dito sa Australia.





"I realise that being multilingual and multicultural and having gender diversity in the workplace really helps to make a nicer and healthier workplace culture. So for me, I love that aspect about the program because it means that I'm not only going to be seeing other women on-site, but I'll also see more diverse women on-site. Because you know, the trades I have noticed have been a very Anglo-dominated trade, male-dominated environment."





"And the groups of women that I work with actually do the best when they're working together as a team. So often that support they get through the workplace, often from their colleagues who are often women also supporting them in that journey, is imperative in supporting them into a healthy, happy community life."





Sa ngayon, nasa 6 month trial pa ang programang ito at patuloy ang paghahanap sa mga gustong sumubok ng ibang oportunidad at inaasahang palalawigin ito hanggang sa buong bansa.









