#111 - Sanctions contre la Russie: l’Union européenne met le (dixième) paquet #EuropaVoice
A woman walks past the office of the Zenit Bank in Moscow. The UK blacklisted the bank blocking the banks accounts and assets in the United Kingdom and prohibiting its citizens and businesses from engaging in any transactions with the bank. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
L’Union européenne a acté un nouveau volet de sanctions contre la Russie, un an jour pour jour après le début de l’invasion en Ukraine. A l’Ouest, l’Union européenne et le Royaume-Uni ont conclu un accord (historique?) sur l’Irlande du Nord
