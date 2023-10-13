C’est arrivé un 14 octobre : 1979, la première marche nationale LGBT à Washington
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 1979 file photo, participants in a march sponsored by the National Gay Task Force walk past the White House in Washington, in support of a federal ban on discrimination against gays in federal jobs. This was the first national gay-rights march in the capital. Source: AP / Dennis Cook/AP
Valentine Sabouraud nous ramène dans les pas des militants LGBT, lors de la première marche nationale organisée aux Etats-Unis pour réclamer l’égalité des droits. C’était en 1979, à Washington. Récit avec des extraits du documentaire "We are everywhere" et de l'Institut National de l'Audiovisuel.
Share