#123 : Donald Tusk l’européen pour diriger la Pologne
FILE - Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister addresses supporters at his party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Poland's voters delivered a clear verdict. After eight years of rule by an illiberal government, they have had enough. While the conservative ruling Law and Justice party won more votes than any other single party, it lost its majority in parliament and will not hold enough seats to govern the country. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Source: AP / Petr David Josek/AP
Le leader du groupe d’opposition Coalition civique et ex-président du Conseil européen Donald Tusk va diriger le futur gouvernement polonais. De son côté, le Président Macron rend une visite historique à son homologue albanais et trace les contours d’un nouveau dialogue européen avec les pays des Balkans occidentaux.
