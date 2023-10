La visite d’Etat d’Anthony Albanese aux Etats Unis pour consolider les liens entre les deux pays

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese talks with recently elected United States Representative Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana) in the Capitol on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, just one day after Johnson was elected Speaker of the House. This is Johnson’s first Leadership meeting since being elected. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Gordon Annabelle/CNP/ABACA/PA/Alamy