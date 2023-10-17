Le 3 minutes du 17 octobre 2023
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 17: Police cordon off the area and take security measures around the King Baudouin Stadium after a gunman killed at least two Swedish nationals in Brussels, Belgium on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images
Attentat terroriste à Bruxelles: deux suédois abattus. L'Organisation mondiale de la santé prédit une catastrophe humanitaire à Gaza. Penny Wong annonce le rapatriement de 194 personnes de Tel Aviv.
