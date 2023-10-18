Le 3 minutes du 18 octobre 2023

Amid the tragic aftermath of the bombing of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17, 2023, doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital gather to make a press statement, surrounded by lifeless Palestinian bodies. Hundreds of Palestinians are feared dead after a huge blast at a hospital in Gaza City, blamed by the Hamas group on an Israeli air strike. Israel says the blast was caused by rockets misfired by another group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and both sides deny blame. At least 600,000 Palestinians have fled the northern Gaza Strip for the south since Israeli military warnings Israel has blocked essential supplies to Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas attack on October 7. Photo by Mohamed Masri/Middle East Images/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Middle East Images/ABACA/PA/Alamy