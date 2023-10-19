Le 3 minutes du 19 octobre 2023

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden joins Israel's Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. US President Joe Biden landed in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023 as Middle East anger flared after hundreds were killed when a rocket struck a hospital in war-torn Gaza, with Israel and the Palestinians quick to trade blame. (Photo by Miriam Alster / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden obtient l'ouverture d'un corridor humanitaire à Gaza. En Australie, les parents pourront bientôt partager jusqu'à 26 semaines de congé parental. En France, Emmanuel Macron présent aux obsèques de Dominique Bernard.

