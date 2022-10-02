SBS French

Le journal 02/10/2022

SBS French

INDONESIA SOCCER RIOT

Damaged police vehicles lay on the pitch inside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. At least 127 people including police officers were killed mostly in stampedes after a clash between fans of two Indonesian soccer teams, according to the police. EPA/SANDI SADEWA Source: EPA / SANDI SADEWA/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS

Au moins 127 personnes sont mortes en Indonésie lors d'un mouvement de foule provoqué par des fans de soccer lors d'un match de football.

Published 2 October 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Womens BB Bronze medal 2022 - AFP.jfif

Le journal des sports 02/10/2022

Lauren_Jackson_at_the_Welcome_Home_parade_in_Sydney_(1) Wikipedia.jpg

Personnages: Lauren Jackson

Retrouvez l'émission du 01/10/2022 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French: Le LIVE 01/10/2022

Russia Ukraine Putin

Le journal du 01/10/2022