Le journal 02/10/2022

Damaged police vehicles lay on the pitch inside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 02 October 2022. At least 127 people including police officers were killed mostly in stampedes after a clash between fans of two Indonesian soccer teams, according to the police. EPA/SANDI SADEWA Source: EPA / SANDI SADEWA/EPA
Published 2 October 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by Jean-Noël Ducasse
Source: SBS
Au moins 127 personnes sont mortes en Indonésie lors d'un mouvement de foule provoqué par des fans de soccer lors d'un match de football.
