Le journal 03/09/2023 – L’Américain Jim Walmsley termine 1er de l’Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc en moins de 20h
US trailer Jim Walmsley celebrates with the US flag after he won the 20th edition of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), a 173km trail race crossing France, Italy and Switzerland in Chamonix, south-eastern France on September 2, 2023. Source: AFP / JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images
Il aura finalement fallu vingt ans pour voir un Américain triompher à l’Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, à Chamonix. Jim Walmsley, 33 ans, a remporté la 20e édition de la célèbre course en montagne, en passant la ligne d’arrivée en 19 heures 37 minutes et 43 secondes, avec plus d’une quinzaine de minutes d’avance sur son compatriote Zach Miller, premier poursuivant. Le Français Germain Grangier pointe à la troisième place à près de dix minutes de Miller.
