Le journal 17/08/2023 - Kiev envoie un cargo en mer Noire
In this photo provided by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry Press Office, container ship Joseph Schulte (Hong Kong flag) leaves the port of Odesa to proceed through the temporary corridor established for merchant vessels from Ukraine's Black Sea ports in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: AP
L'Ukraine a annoncé qu'un premier cargo commercial avait quitté le port d'Odessa, défiant la Russie qui menace de couler de tels navires depuis qu'elle n’a pas renouvelé l'accord permettant l'exportation des céréales ukrainiens.
