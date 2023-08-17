Le journal 17/08/2023 - Kiev envoie un cargo en mer Noire

Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry Press Office, container ship Joseph Schulte (Hong Kong flag) leaves the port of Odesa to proceed through the temporary corridor established for merchant vessels from Ukraine's Black Sea ports in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Credit: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

L'Ukraine a annoncé qu'un premier cargo commercial avait quitté le port d'Odessa, défiant la Russie qui menace de couler de tels navires depuis qu'elle n’a pas renouvelé l'accord permettant l'exportation des céréales ukrainiens.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Retrouvez l'émission du 17/08/2023 en (presque) intégralité.

SBS French - Le LIVE 17/08/2023

Heartbreak for Matildas as England progress to World Cup Final - SBS.jpg

Le journal des sports - Coupe du monde féminine de la FIFA - L’Australie s’incline face à l’Angleterre en demi-finale

iron ore wikipedia.jpg

Le Journal de l’Économie en Australie – Le procès civil sur les redevances minières de Hancock Prospecting

Body Crysis_Now or Never.jpg

"Now or Never" : un tout nouveau festival débarque à Melbourne