Le journal des sports 31/10/2023 - Lionel Messi sacré Ballon d’Or 2023

Messi AFP.png

AFP

Lionel Messi sacré Ballon d’Or 2023

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French: Le LIVE 31/10/2023

Gaza AFP.png

Le journal 31/10/2023 - Le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahu a exclu tout cessez-le-feu dans la guerre dans la bande de Gaza

So frenchy so chic Jean Francois Ponthieux

Jean Francois Ponthieux – "Un So Frenchy So Chic 2024 très dansant"

Australian PM Albanese VisitsThe Capitol - Washington

La visite d’Etat d’Anthony Albanese aux Etats Unis pour consolider les liens entre les deux pays