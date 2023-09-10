Le journal des sports 10/09/2023 - Coco Gauff gagne son premier tournoi du Grand Chelem

Le journal des sports 10/09/2023 - Coco Gauff gagne son premier tournoi du Grand ChelemPlay13:31ReutersGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.38MB) Coco Gauff bat Aryna Sabalenka en finale de l'US Open et gagne son premier tournoi du Grand ChelemShareLatest podcast episodesSBS French - Le LIVE 10/09/2023Le journal 10/09/2023 - Le bilan des morts suite au puissant tremblement de terre au Maroc s'élève à plus de 2,000 personnes.Personnages: Alan JoyceSBS French - Le LIVE 09/09/2023