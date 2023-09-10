Le journal des sports 10/09/2023 - Coco Gauff gagne son premier tournoi du Grand Chelem

Coco pix Reuters.jpg

Reuters

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Coco Gauff bat Aryna Sabalenka en finale de l'US Open et gagne son premier tournoi du Grand Chelem

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS French LE LIVE

SBS French - Le LIVE 10/09/2023

Maroc - AFP.jpg

Le journal 10/09/2023 - Le bilan des morts suite au puissant tremblement de terre au Maroc s'élève à plus de 2,000 personnes.

AAP

Personnages: Alan Joyce

SBS LIVE French Pix fff.jpg

SBS French - Le LIVE 09/09/2023