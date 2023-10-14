Le Journal des sports du 14/10/2023 - Les pumas argentins aux portes de leur destin

RUGBY ARGENTINA

Tomas Lavanini of the Pumas (right) celebrates with Lautaro Bazan Velez following their win in the eToro Rugby Championship Test match between the Australian Wallabies and the Argentina Pumas at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Le Journal des sports du 14/10/2023 et le point sur la coupe du monde de rugby

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Stonewall at 50

C’est arrivé un 14 octobre : 1979, la première marche nationale LGBT à Washington

L’Alliance Francaise de Geelong

L’Alliance Francaise de Geelong prépare son festival français

VOICE REFERENDUM EARLY VOTING

Le 3 minutes du 13 octobre 2023

Anna Politkovskaya

C’est arrivé un 7 octobre : en 2006, l’assassinat de la journaliste Anna Politkovskaïa