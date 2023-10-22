Le journal des sports du 22/10/2023 - Un traitement prometteur pour les commotions cérébrales liés au sport

FILE - Serge Betsen of France lays on the pitch after taking a knock during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between France and New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 6, 2007. The Rugby World Cup will take place to the backdrop of a concussion lawsuit that has similarities to one settled by the NFL in 2013 at a likely cost of more than $1 billion. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Source: AP / Christophe Ena/AP

Le journal des sports du 22 octobre 2023 et un traitement prometteur pour les commotions cérébrales liés au sport

