Le journal du 11/03/2023 - Rapprochement diplomatique entre l'Iran et l'Arabie Saoudite

epa10513920 A handout photo made available by Nournews agency shows (R-L) Iranian secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi, and Saudi Arabia National Security adviser Musaid Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open their embassies, according to a tripartite statement signed by the three in Beijing. Credit: NOURNEWS AGENCY HANDOUT/EPA