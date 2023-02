SPECIAL - Anna Colin Lebedev: Ukraine et Russie, peuples freres? #EuropaVoice

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A year ago, with Russian forces bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, Western leaders feared for the life of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the U.S. offered him an escape route. Zelenskyy declined, declaring his intent to stay and defend Ukraine’s independence. Credit: Drew Angerer/AP