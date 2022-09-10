SBS German

Are marine protected areas creating "mega-sharks"? Experts harbor doubts

Haie kommen in verschiedenen Grössen Credit: Gerald Schombs unsplash

Published 10 September 2022 at 12:42pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Presented by Trudi Latour
A new documentary reports on "mega-sharks" in the Pacific Ocean that are said to be up to a third larger than other sharks. A growth spurt that the animals supposedly owe to protected zones. But do sanctuaries really create giant predators? My colleague Barbara Barkhausen did the fact check for us and talked about it with my colleague Wolfgang Müller.

