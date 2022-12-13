Mit Laser gegen Brustentzündung: Tipps für einen gelungenen Einstieg ins Stillen

Gabi Eckereder und ihre Kollegin geben auf ihrer Webseite viele wertvolle Tipps zum erfolgreichen Stillen.
Die 10 wichtigsten sind:
- Prepare, inform, explore
- Choose a ‘breastfeeding friendly’ place for your birth
- Create a breastfeeding oasis at home
- Your baby belongs by your side
- Correct attachment & positioning are the keys
- Watch your baby not the clock
- Practice makes perfect
- Need help? Then ask for it!
- Out & about in public - practice and prepare
- Get enough rest and look after yourself