Mit Laser gegen Brustentzündung: Tipps für einen gelungenen Einstieg ins Stillen

Gabi Eckereder, Stillberaterin Lactation consultant

Die Stillexpertin Gabi Eckereder kennt die Probleme, die beim Stillen auftreten können - und weiß Rat. Credit: Brett Ellenport

Published 13 December 2022 at 6:22pm, updated 13 December 2022 at 8:15pm
By Julia Grewe
Stillen ist die natürlichste Sache der Welt - eigentlich. Leider sind damit manchmal auch zum Teil schmerzhafte Probleme verbunden, welche die Stillberaterin Gabi Eckereder in ihrer Melbourner Praxis Mumsmilk hilft zu lösen. Dazu gehört neben guter Aufklärung und Vorbereitung bereits vor der Geburt auch ein Laser-Gerät.

Gabi Eckereder und ihre Kollegin geben auf ihrer Webseite viele wertvolle Tipps zum erfolgreichen Stillen.

Die 10 wichtigsten sind:

  1. Prepare, inform, explore
  2. Choose a ‘breastfeeding friendly’ place for your birth
  3. Create a breastfeeding oasis at home
  4. Your baby belongs by your side
  5. Correct attachment & positioning are the keys
  6. Watch your baby not the clock
  7. Practice makes perfect
  8. Need help? Then ask for it!
  9. Out & about in public - practice and prepare
  10. Get enough rest and look after yourself
