Pretzels and Triangular Hats: Open Day at the German Saturday School in Melbourne

Felix Ohle, chairman of the parents' association and Anja Katzmeier, Principal of the German Saturday School are happy about sunshine and pretzels.
Published 14 September 2022 at 7:28pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
The German Saturday School in Clifton Hill, Melbourne, has been in existence for over 100 years. It offers students of bilingual or German background the opportunity to improve their German and also leads non-native speakers to a German degree. At this year's Open House, we were there to capture what goes on in the playground and in the classrooms. Julia Grewe was on site.
