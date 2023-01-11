SBS Nachrichten, Mittwoch 11.01.23

SBS German

11 January 2023
Die wichtigsten Meldungen an diesem Mittwoch, 11.01.2023

Highlights
  • Kardinal George Pell stirbt 81-jährig, an den Folgen einer Hüftoperation
  • Bomben auf Charkiw nach Besuch von Annalena Baerbock
  • Hollywood-Legende Steven Spielberg gewinnt zwei Golden Globes
