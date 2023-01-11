SBS Nachrichten, Mittwoch 11.01.23

SBS GermanOther ways to listen SBS Nachrichten, Mittwoch 11.01.23Play11:01SBS GermanOther ways to listen Steven Spielberg. Credit: Sipa USA/Sipa USAGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.09MB)Published 11 January 2023 at 8:20pmBy Christian FroelicherSource: SBS Die wichtigsten Meldungen an diesem Mittwoch, 11.01.2023Published 11 January 2023 at 8:20pmBy Christian FroelicherSource: SBSHighlightsKardinal George Pell stirbt 81-jährig, an den Folgen einer HüftoperationBomben auf Charkiw nach Besuch von Annalena BaerbockHollywood-Legende Steven Spielberg gewinnt zwei Golden GlobesShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Nachrichten, Dienstag 10.01.23Rental crisis in Australia: A “space capsule” for 1000 dollars a month"The recorder has a bad reputation as an instrument - unjustly""Die Blockflöte ist als Instrument verschrien - zu Unrecht"