SBS Nachrichten, Montag 06.02.23

Die wichtigsten Meldungen an diesem Montag

Pokerautomaten in NSW sollen in 5 Jahren bargeldlos sein.

Australiens Einfluss im indo-pazifischen Raum nimmt zu. 

Über 100 Tote bei Erdbeben in der Türkei und Syrien.