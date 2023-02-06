SBS Nachrichten, Montag 06.02.23

Die wichtigsten Meldungen an diesem Montag
  • Pokerautomaten in NSW sollen in 5 Jahren bargeldlos sein.
  • Australiens Einfluss im indo-pazifischen Raum nimmt zu.
  • Über 100 Tote bei Erdbeben in der Türkei und Syrien.
Tasmanian smoked salmon based on a German family recipe

Climate Expedition to the Antarctic

Guam – Front gegen China

Fast cars, fast money